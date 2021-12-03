F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.47.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.68. 396,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $162.07 and a twelve month high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $262,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,399,636.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,678,192. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 87.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $166,401,000 after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 255,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

