Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FB. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Facebook stock opened at $310.39 on Thursday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $863.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

