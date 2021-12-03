FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $470.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.70. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.