FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $62,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $470.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.70. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.