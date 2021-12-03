FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0002

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. FansTime has a total market cap of $556,871.71 and $406,682.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FansTime Coin Profile

FTI is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

