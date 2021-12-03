FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.63% of FARO Technologies worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 109,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.29 and a 12 month high of $97.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

