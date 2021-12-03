Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Up to $36.45

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.45, but opened at $38.33. Fastly shares last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 68,751 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Get Fastly alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $576,903.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $851,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after buying an additional 297,640 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Fastly by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 496,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.