Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. Fastly has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $576,903.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813 over the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fastly by 1,808.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

