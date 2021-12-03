FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

FAT stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.12. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -32.91%.

In other news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $110,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in FAT Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

