FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of FBK opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 80,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

