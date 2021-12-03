Fear NFTs (FEAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,138.76 or 0.07813827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,742.31 or 0.99575451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002688 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

