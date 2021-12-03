Fearnley Fonds Initiates Coverage on Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Research analysts at Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Fearnley Fonds’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of Eneti stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. Eneti has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eneti by 211.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,979 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eneti during the second quarter worth $2,624,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter worth $1,583,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Eneti during the third quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in Eneti by 44.3% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 217,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 66,670 shares during the last quarter.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

