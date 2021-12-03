Fearnley Fonds Initiates Coverage on Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Research analysts at Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Fearnley Fonds’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.
Shares of Eneti stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. Eneti has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43.
Eneti Company Profile
Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.
