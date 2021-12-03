Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.450-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.850 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.29.

FRT opened at $127.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

