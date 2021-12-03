Feellike (FLL) Hits Market Capitalization of $17,314.13

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,314.13 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00062991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00093843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.83 or 0.07956804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,578.96 or 0.99912183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars.

