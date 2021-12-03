Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of Ferro stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. Ferro has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.