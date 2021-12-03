Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.24.

FRRVY opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

