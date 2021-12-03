Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

