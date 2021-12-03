Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 168 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHR opened at $222.00 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.16.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

