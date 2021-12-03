Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,777,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,822 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

