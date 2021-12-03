Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.71 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,559,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,961,000 after acquiring an additional 308,530 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,915,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,220,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 39,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after buying an additional 27,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $55.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

