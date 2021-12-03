Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Down 24.8% in November

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 14,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $43.87. 39,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,438. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,112 shares of company stock worth $909,760. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

