Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 19,383 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

