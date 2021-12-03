Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 331 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 342,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 120,419 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 282,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 856,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,606,000 after acquiring an additional 313,500 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

ACWI opened at $103.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.86. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

