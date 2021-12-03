Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 847 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,095 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 731,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.59.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.