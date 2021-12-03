FIH group (LON:FIH) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of FIH group plc (LON:FIH) dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87). Approximately 3,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of £26.91 million and a P/E ratio of 733.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 229.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

