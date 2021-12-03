Financial Contrast: Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) & Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eastern Bankshares $591.70 million 6.30 $22.74 million $0.44 45.39

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Community Investors Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastern Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eastern Bankshares has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Eastern Bankshares 12.40% 4.46% 0.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Community Investors Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

