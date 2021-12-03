Financial Review: Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) and Its Peers

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVLY) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Codorus Valley Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.78% 8.42% 0.74% Codorus Valley Bancorp Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

52.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Codorus Valley Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp Competitors 395 1666 1408 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 5.53%. Given Codorus Valley Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Codorus Valley Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $91.61 million $8.44 million 12.88 Codorus Valley Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.70

Codorus Valley Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp. Codorus Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp peers beat Codorus Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

