Financial Review: Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) vs. WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Waterstone Financial and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterstone Financial currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.03%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waterstone Financial and WCF Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.65 $81.14 million $3.59 5.95 WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.03 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Waterstone Financial pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Waterstone Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 28.31% 20.04% 3.90% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

