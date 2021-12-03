Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading Down 1.5%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.66. 18,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 10,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

About Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF)

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

