Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Finning International stock opened at C$32.24 on Friday. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$26.50 and a 52 week high of C$40.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

