First Bancorp Inc ME Acquires New Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $266.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.03 and a 200 day moving average of $275.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

