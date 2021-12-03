First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,163 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 408.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 179,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 144,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,503 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 234,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 58,929 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,948. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63.

