First National Bank of Hutchinson Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of STIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.14. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.64 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

