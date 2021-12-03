First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 792 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Target were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Target by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $247.64. The stock had a trading volume of 51,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.66%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.