First National Bank of Hutchinson Takes Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 34.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,319 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.73. 11,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,187. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $409.44 and a 200-day moving average of $391.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

