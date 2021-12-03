First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Acquires 28,670 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 661,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acas LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 158,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 129,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period.

PGX opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

