First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $29,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

