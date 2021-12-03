First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $2.92 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 78,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 69.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 91.6% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 251,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,118,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Shares of DIS opened at $147.20 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $267.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.