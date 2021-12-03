First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 28 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total transaction of $8,663,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,875.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,866.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,726.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

