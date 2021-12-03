First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. 3,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

