First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $120,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of FTC stock traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $114.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,471. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $90.21 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.39.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

