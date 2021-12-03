First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Holdings Lowered by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

CIBR stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

