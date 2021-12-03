First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12.

