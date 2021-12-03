First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

