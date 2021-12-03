First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.15% of First Western Financial worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 125,694 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

In other First Western Financial news, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,097 shares of company stock valued at $204,397. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYFW. TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MYFW opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. First Western Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.