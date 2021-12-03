Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,283. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a 1 year low of $153.34 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.80.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

