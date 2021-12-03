Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. 608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,756. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $33.62.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,520,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,947,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,172,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

