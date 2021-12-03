FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $24.20

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $22.51. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 4,514 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 72.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

