Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $979.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report sales of $979.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $994.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $969.92 million. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLO opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

