FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.0 days.

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $$38.09 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $38.10.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

